American Legion Riders from across the state completed their Legacy Run over the weekend, riding around the state to raise funds and bring awareness to the American Legion Scholarship Foundation. The scholarship fund provides help to children of soldiers killed since 9/11 and children of 50% or greater disabled veterans, while serving on active duty. The riders came through Botetourt County last Saturday. This year’s Honorary Road Captain was Buchanan’s Jimmy Eubank. The community showed their support by waving flags and cheering the riders along the route as nearly 200 motorcycles participated.

After traveling from Iron Gate, then through Eagle Rock and Buchanan, the group of riders made it to New Freedom Farm where a crowd gathered to welcome them for an afternoon of food, music, and friends. The Asia Bronte Band featuring Lewis Stump provided the tunes. New Freedom Farm’s Director Lois Fritz and Legacy Run representative Randy Gunn held a brief ceremony recognizing Jimmy Eubank.

“When I started New Freedom Farm, Mr. Eubank has been silently around and no matter what veteran is in need, he is just a phone call away,” Fritz said about Eubank. “He’s a great support to New Freedom Farm. We’re thankful to have him.”

All funds raised were presented to the Department Commander during the Legacy Run and then will be presented at the National NEC Meeting in Indianapolis, Ind., in October. Over the weekend, Gunn shared on the Virginia Legacy Scholarship Run’s Facebook page that the ride raised $70,000 for the scholarship. For more information or the make a donation, go to https://www.legion.org/riders.

To learn more about New Freedom Farm, visit https://www.newfreedomfarm.org/.