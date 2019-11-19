Home Sports News Benningfield is All-District Benningfield is All-District November 19, 2019 5 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp James River senior Sage Benningfield was recently named second team on the All-Three Rivers District volleyball team. Sage was the only Knight honored and River had no one selected for the All-Region 2C team despite making the region tournament. Photo by Brian Hoffman. Inco-Check RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LB girls advance in state volleyball; state championship in Salem Saturday LB hoops will play Salem at Patrick Henry in Jake Aldridge Memorial Classic next week Lord Botetourt will be collecting for food pantry at Friday’s game