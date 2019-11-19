The Jake Aldridge Memorial Basketball Classic will be held at Patrick Henry High School next Tuesday, November 26.

This year’s tournament features two exhibition games. Lord Botetourt High will play Salem at 5:30 p.m. and Northside will play Patrick Henry at 7 p.m.

The tournament is in honor of Jake Aldridge, a Salem High School athlete who died in July of 2018. All money raised will go toward the “Jake Aldridge Memorial Fund,” which was started in September of last year. The foundation is a 501©(3) public charity and gifts made to it are tax deductible to the maximum extent allowed by current tax law, and donations are 100 percent deductible.

Jake’s father, Mark Aldridge, is a long-time basketball official in the Roanoke Valley.

“The memorial fund allows us to donate funds in Jake’s name to help any organization that we feel needs the most help,” said Mark. “The donations are distributed once a year and can be made to different organizations each year. Jake was a very giving soul and he would want his name to be associated with helping as many people and causes as possible while keeping his name alive forever.”

People interested in donating can make checks payable to “Foundation For Roanoke Valley,” and in the credit memo write “Jake Aldridge Memorial Fund.” Those who donate will receive a thank you letter from the Foundation stating the receipt of the donation. The address is P.O. Box 1159, Roanoke, 24006.