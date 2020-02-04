The Lord Botetourt swim team will participate in the Blue Ridge District meet Thursday at the Salem YMCA. The meet is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.

The Cavaliers had their last regular season meet last Friday night at the Gator Center against Hidden Valley and Roanoke Catholic. Scoring for the LB boys team were Griffin Davidson, Andres Hernandez, Cooper Dehr, Aiden Jones, James Lively, Jacob Hodnett, Jesse Knight, and Evan Poff. Katie Cross, Miranda Kirtley, Sophie Rakes, Hannah Dillon, Keeley McNamara, and Taylor Lisle scored for the girls team.

Swimming personal best times for the Cavaliers were Andrez Hernandez in the 200 free and 500 free, Noah Glenn in the 50 free, Jesse Knight in the 100 free, Sydney Vokus in the 50 free and 100 free, Sam Bishop in the 50 free, Emily Hanson in the 50 free, Isabelle Fletcher in the 100 free, and Taylor Lisle in the 500 free and 100 backstroke.