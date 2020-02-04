The James River boys and girls swim teams competed against Salem, Alleghany, Glenvar\ and Staunton River last Thursday night at the Botetourt Family YMCA. James River’s boys team was able to record wins against all teams except a very strong Salem team. The girls team had a win against Staunton River.

Prior to the start of the meet, James River took time to recognize graduating seniors. Senior captains Megan Cox and Caleb Meador will be finishing their swimming career in about three weeks and fellow senior swim team members include Adaline Bisese, Owen Marshall and Cole Barger.

“All senior members of the team will be sadly missed,” said coach Kevin Franceschini. “They will be remembered for their dedication and hard work during their many high school swim seasons.”

Personal bests for the James River team included the foursome of Nathan Etzler, Cole Barger, Dillon Minnix and Owen Marshall, who recorded a second place in the 200 Medley Relay. The Girls 200 Medley Relay Team of Ellie Holter, Kelsi Hammons, Sydney Wilson, and Megan Cox finished 4th overall. Caleb Meador had personal bests in the 200 and 500 Freestyle while Sydney Wilson also had best times in the 200 IM and 100 Butterfly. Cole Barger had a personal best in the 50 Free and 100 Breaststroke and Nathan Etzler finished second in the 100 Backstroke with a personal best.

Next Monday, February 10, the Knights will travel to the Christiansburg Aquatic Center to compete in the Region 2C meet.