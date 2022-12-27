Botetourt County Library Director Julie Phillips gave an update on the upcoming renovations to the Buchanan Library at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 20. As authorized by the supervisors in September, staff issued a request for proposals (RFP) for architectural services for the renovation of the Buchanan Library based on a facility assessment and conceptual plan developed by Enteros Design, an architectural firm located in Richmond.

The county received two proposals: one from BKV Group in Washington, D.C., and one from Enteros Design. A staff team consisting of Phillips and Deputy County Administrator David Moorman reviewed and evaluated the proposals and ranked Enteros Design as the preferred vendor.

Enteros’ understanding of the project, familiarity with the existing facility and conditions, overall approach to the project, and demonstrated experience earned it top ranking. The board approved awarding the contract to Enteros Design.

Past projects completed by the Enteros Design team include the Library of Virginia State Records Center, the Williamson Road, Melrose, and Belmont Branch Library renovations in Roanoke, the Southeast Community Center and Library renovation and expansion in Newport News, and the Charles City County Library. Following the evaluations and ranking, Enteros Design provided a fee proposal.

The total proposed fee for services is $200,240 plus expenses and covers schematic design, design development, construction documents, bidding and construction administration, furniture design consultation, and cost estimating services. Proposed fees are broken down as follows:

Basic Architectural and Engineering Services – $183,605

Furniture Selection Consultation – $5,000

Professional Cost Estimating – $11,635

Funding for this work was included in the current year budget and is sufficient to cover the proposed costs.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report