Shumate on Radford Dean’s List

Leah Mackenzie Shumate of Daleville has earned Dean’s List honors for the fall semester at Radford University. Her grade point average is 3.8 and her major is Criminal Justice. She is a 2020 graduate of Lord Botetourt High School.

Wilson on Union University President’s List

Benjamin Wilson of Fincastle was named to the Union University President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale. Union University is in Jackson, Tenn., and is affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention.