Botetourt County Parks & Recreation and the Department of Wildlife Resources is partnering to present BOCO Wild, a celebration and expo of outdoor recreation in the greater Botetourt area, on June 4 at Buchanan Town Park, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Previously known as the Botetourt Fishing Carnival, BOCO Wild will encompass a diverse array of outdoor interests. All are welcome to explore a wide range of activities including the historically popular community tradition of fishing instruction, as well as wildlife education, hunting safety, hiking, river activities, boating education and so much more.

The first 200 youth participants, ages 15 and under, to check-in at the event will receive a free T-shirt and lunch.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.botetourtva.gov/bocowild.