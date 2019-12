The Bonsack/Blue Ridge Ruritan Club will be sponsoring a Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 7 from 8 to 11 a.m.

The event will take place at Walker Hall at Bonsack United Methodist Church located at 4493 Bonsack Road. Enter at the back of the church.

Call 540-330-6093 and let Santa know if you will be coming. Donations are accepted.