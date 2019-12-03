Based on an article that was published in The Fincastle Herald, the members of the Daleville/Fincastle Lions Club voted unanimously to support Laini Hawkins, a student at Lord Botetourt, in her quest to raise funds for cancer research and education. Laini (with the help of her family) conducted a volleyball tournament, Spike Sarcoma, on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Spectrum Sports Center. Lion Carole Smith presented a check to Laini in the amount of $500. The check was made out to Children’s Miracle Network (note for Spike Sarcoma to help with directing the funds). One of the focus areas for all Lions Clubs is pediatric cancer. It was rewarding to be able to donate the money and support a local student who is a survivor of Sarcoma cancer, Smith said.

