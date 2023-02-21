By Matt de Simone

Botetourt County 4-H and FFA presented their 2023 Youth Expo at Lord Botetourt High School last Friday in Daleville.

The expo featured members of Botetourt’s 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) displaying information about their respective organizations and clubs. Guests had the chance to interact with the students, learning more about 4-H’s and FFA’s impact on the community. Students performed demonstrations as they shared insight about their club’s activities. The organizations also provided guests with free hot dogs and refreshments.

“I thought the 4-H/FFA Youth Expo went very well and it was great seeing so many people come through that support our 4-H and FFA members,” Botetourt County 4-H Extension Agent Tyler Painter said. “This event is an excellent opportunity for community members to see the agricultural impacts of these clubs and chapters, but to also see what other educational opportunities exist for youth to participate in.”

The 4-H and FFA alumni group held a silent auction in the lobby of the school with proceeds benefiting both organizations.

Following the expo, Botetourt 4-H held its annual Share the Fun talent show as a part of the showcase. A total of 12 acts (14 total participants) from 4-H’s junior and intermediate divisions performed for guests.

The overall winner for the junior division was Rosalie Stull, for her acapella vocal performance, and the overall intermediate winner was Autumn Sparks for her instrumental keyboard performance. The rest of the performers in the junior division were Jocelyn Theimer, Hayana Thompson, Haylee Thompson, Alannah Thompson, Melody Bowyer, Sophia Reiner, Evelyn Milko, Joseph Reiner, and Everly Lucas. The additional acts in the intermediate division were performed by Evan Mundy, Ellie Rosine, and Hadley Milko.

“I would like to thank everyone that is a part of the 4-H and FFA Alumni Association for their hard work in planning this annual event, and for also giving back to our 4-H Clubs and FFA Chapters,” Painter said in a recent email. “I also would like to thank all of our club volunteers, members, and parents, for all of their support with this event and for making it fun for all who attend. Finally, a special thank you to all of our talent show volunteers and judges for making this year’s show a great success.”

To learn more about Botetourt County’s 4-H and FFA Alumni, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BoCoFFA4H/.