The children of Cloverdale Church of the Brethren are excited about their new playground. Members of the church and other community members gathered outside of Cloverdale Church of the Brethren last Saturday to dedicate the new playground equipment recently installed at the beginning of the year.

Dana Wimmer explained in a recent email that her grandson attended the daycare at Cloverdale Church of the Brethren in 2021. She picked him up every Thursday.

“One day back in November 2021 when I picked him up, I looked at the [church’s] worn out playground equipment and thought to myself they really need more modern equipment,” Wimmer explained. “That started the process. I first talked to our pastor [Patrick Starkey] to get direct on how to make this happen. He suggested I present my idea to the church’s Stewards Commission, so I did and they were all for it.”

Dana mentioned that her sister, Dotty Hopkins, helped out in bringing this idea to light. They presented their idea for new playground equipment to the church board and received their approval. Dana and Dotty organized a fundraiser supported by the daycare and preschool families raising $2,000.

“We’ve had many donations from our congregation and friends of the church,” Dana added. “Our church generously picked up the balance. So over a year later here we are with a completely beautiful new playground for the church, daycare/preschool, and community to enjoy.”