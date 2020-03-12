Botetourt Badgers to host youth basketball tourney Saturday

The Botetourt Badgers, a youth travel basketball organization in Botetourt County, will host their first local tournament for youth basketball teams from second through grade on Saturday, March 14.

Basketball games will be held at three area schools starting at 9 a.m. at Read Mountain Middle School and Central Academy Middle School, then move to Lord Botetourt High School at 2 p.m.

Admission to the tournament is $10 per person for those 11 years of age and older and $5 for children 6 to 10 years of age. Children 5 and under are free. Concessions will be operated by Lord Botetourt basketball members.

The Badgers promote the sport of basketball for the children and families of those living in Botetourt or attending the Botetourt County schools. With teams currently in fourth through seventh grade, the Badgers program focuses on developing and supporting physical fitness, competitive spirit, team play and good sportsmanship.

For more information about the tournament, visit the Badgers on Facebook or contact Jody Edwards at 540-793-0269.