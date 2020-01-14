The Lord Botetourt boys’ basketball team has been turning some heads in the new year. After a strong showing in the K-Guard Classic at the Salem Civic Center the Cavaliers have started 2020 with four straight wins. However, that streak will be put to the test this week.

Botetourt was scheduled to host defending Class 3 state champion Northside on Tuesday of this week. Then, on Thursday, another area power comes to Daleville as LB hosts William Fleming.

“This is a huge week for us,” said Botetourt coach Andrew Hart. “We’re hoping to make a little noise.”

Last Friday in Rocky Mount the Cavaliers swept the season from Class 6 Franklin County, taking a 58-50 win over the Eagles. Botetourt led by two points, 32-30, at the half and came out smoking after intermission, outscoring Franklin 18-9 to open an 11-point lead.

“We were able to pull away from Franklin County in the third quarter after a tough-fought first half,” said Hart. “Kyle Arnholt was big for us and Conner Tilley continued to knock down outside shots. We had a bunch of players step up and make plays throughout the game. It was our first game with a full roster and we are excited about the progress we can make throughout the rest of January.”

Arnholt had 15 points to lead the Cavaliers on seven for 11 shooting from the field, and he was also high for the game with nine rebounds. Luke Hale had 10 points while Tilley and Tanner Selkirk had nine each. Tilley was three for six from long range and had two steals while Logan Bramblett led the Cavs with four assists.

The win lifted LB to 8-4 on the season. Next Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Cavaliers will host Staunton River in a game that was rescheduled after being weathered out last week.

