The Kerr-Cregger track at Roanoke College was the site for two days of indoor track competition in Salem last week. James River and Lord Botetourt both competed along with many schools. Here, James River’s Morgan Marshall crosses the line in the 4x200m relay; River’s Camden Powell places 8th in the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:06.67; Chase Perkey of James River takes second in the high jump with a clearance of 5’10; Lord Botetourt’s Ethan Webster hands off to 4×200 anchor Trenton Ruble for the Cavalier relay team; Lauren Duff of LB places a close second in the 500m dash and Botetourt’s Anna Hoover takes third in the 1600m event.

Photos by Jon Fleming