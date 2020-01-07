The Lord Botetourt boys are off to a great start in the New Year, winning their first three basketball games in a span of five days. The Cavaliers are now 7-4 with a trip to Franklin County Friday night.

LB played Franklin at home last Thursday in the first game of 2020 and the Cavaliers rolled to a 65-51 win. Botetourt led 21-12 after the first quarter and never trailed thereafter.

“I was pleased with our effort for four quarters,” said coach Andrew Hart. “We played well in the second half and were able to pull away for a big home win. As we have had on many nights, multiple guys stepped up and made big plays. We were particularly impressive in the paint and on the glass. We really rebounded well.”

Botetourt out-rebounded the Eagles 40-34 and only allowed Franklin five offensive boards while LB had 10. Luke Hale led the Cavs with eight rebounds while Kyle Arnholt had seven. Hale also led in points with 12 and Conner Tilley had a dozen, hitting four three-pointers.

On Friday in Vinton the Cavaliers beat William Byrd in a hotly contested Blue Ridge District battle, 57-49. The Terriers held a 25-20 lead at the half but LB outscored them 37-24 after intermission.

“We were very happy to go on the road and beat a scrappy William Byrd team,” said Hart. “They are tough and well-coached. We didn’t shoot the ball well, but we found ways to score and defend well for four quarters. Probably our best win so far this season.”

Tilley had four more threes and led LB with 14 points while Arnholt had 11 points and eight rebounds and Tanner Selkirk had 10 points and 11 boards. Hale had eight points, four steals and three assists in the win.

On Monday the Cavaliers played host to Glenvar in a game that was postponed from the first week of the season due to LB’s postseason football success. The Cavaliers outscored Glenvar in every quarter in this one as they took a 79-58 win in Daleville. LB had 29 points in the first quarter.

“We had an explosive first quarter that fueled the victory for us,” said Hart. “We improved defensively throughout the game and it led to one of our best performances of the season.”

Tilley had five threes in the first half alone and the Cavaliers shot 44 percent as a team from behind the line and 51 percent overall. Tilley was one of four Cavs in double figures with 17 while Logan Bramblett had 13, Arnholt had 12 and Selkirk had 11 points. Arnholt had nine rebounds as LB out-boarded the Highlanders, 34-25.

The Cavaliers will put their three-game win streak on the line Friday after Tuesday’s game with Staunton River was weathered out. That will be made up in Daleville on January 21.

