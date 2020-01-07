The Lord Botetourt girls’ basketball team will have a rematch with a very physical Franklin County team in Daleville Friday evening. The two met in the recent Knights Winter Classic with LB taking a 49-45 win on their way to the tournament championship.

Botetourt met Abingdon in the final game of the tournament, and the Cavs’ final game of 2019, and took a 63-48 win. Miette Veldman had 21 points and Meredith Wells hit four threes on her way to 17 points in the LB win at the Cave Spring Middle School gym.

“The championship game against Abingdon was one of our best games executing on the offensive end,” said LB coach Renee Favaro. “We ran our sets well and knocked down some big shots. Meredith had a career high, and eight points in the fourth quarter to help put the game away. And I thought sophomore Ally Spangler stepped up and made some big plays in that game as well.”

Veldman had 20 rebounds against Abingdon and over 60 for the three-day tournament. That put her over 1,000 rebounds for her career

“As far as we know, and I have record of, she is only the second player in school history to do this,” said Favaro.

Veldman led LB with 18 points on Friday as the Cavaliers continued to roll with a 57-25 win over William Byrd in Daleville. The Cavs shot 53 percent as a team as Kenleigh Gunter scored the first five points to get LB off to a quick start. Grace Taylor had 10.

Now 9-2, LB will be at Staunton River tonight in a game that was postponed from Tuesday. Then Franklin County is here on Friday followed by a trip to Northside next Tuesday.

