Botetourt County Parks & Recreation is teaming up with Botetourt County Libraries for an end-of-summer celebration at Blue Ridge Park on Saturday, Aug. 13. They will be showing the popular Disney Movie “Encanto!” Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free movie with family and friends.

Botetourt County Libraries will have a dunk tank where attendees can “dunk” their favorite county or school librarian, plus there will be outdoor crafts. During the event, they will also announce the Summer Learning Challenge winners.

“We love our community and love to be able to celebrate and have some fun at our local parks,” says Botetourt County Parks & Recreation Director Mandy Adkins. “Our parks are where memories are made, and we hope that our families will come out to relax and enjoy a beautiful summer evening in Botetourt County while watching a movie under the stars.”

“Botetourt County Libraries is thrilled to be a part of this event,” says Libraries Director Julie Phillips. “We can’t wait to announce and celebrate the winners of our summer reading program. These kids have worked so hard, and we could not be prouder of what they have accomplished this summer!”

Festivities start at 6 p.m., and the movie will begin at dusk. The park is located at 409 Park Drive, Roanoke. From US 460, turn onto Webster Road/Route 738. Go 1-1/2 miles to the park sign.