Operation Christmas Child’s local Area Team will sponsor an informational meeting and complimentary lunch on September 10 at 10 a.m.at Mill Creek Baptist Church located at 11475 Lee Highway, Fincastle.

Operation Christmas Child is a charitable organization that, through partnership with local volunteers, provides shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene products and school supplies to children around the world who may be living in poverty stricken or war torn areas. Last year, for example, shoeboxes were delivered to Ukraine just before the war began.

This year, shoeboxes will be collected nationwide, including locally at Mill Creek Baptist Church and seven other locations in Craig County, Covington, Vinton, Salem, Roanoke and Salem beginning November 14.

To attend the workshop and find out about how you or your group can participate, contact Laurie Fitzgerald, Area Coordinator, at 540-968-1724 by September 3. Free materials and shoeboxes will be available. You may also register online at: https://forms.gle/.