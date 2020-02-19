Botetourt County Libraries and the Department of Economic Development are launching a free Business Book Club on March 1.

Bring your lunch and discuss big ideas in business literature with fellow entrepreneurs that are starting, growing or expanding their business in Botetourt. The libraries will have a few copies of each book that will be discussed, or you may purchase your own copy of the book.

No time to read? A brief summary of the book will be shared at the start of each meeting. The Book Club will gather quarterly in 2020, rotating meeting locations to include all four of the Botetourt County Libraries.

During the first meeting on March 1, discussion will be on “E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don’t Work and What to Do About It,” by Michael Gerber. Future titles to be discussed are yet to be determined.

Dates and Locations:

Tuesday, March 3, Eagle Rock Library

Tuesday, June 2, Blue Ridge Library

Tuesday, September 1, Buchanan Library

Tuesday, December 1, Fincastle Library

Times are from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Inco-Check