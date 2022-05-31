By Matt de Simone

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors met in Daleville last week at the County Administrative Offices.

The board recognized Major John Mandeville, who recently retired from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office after over 35 years of service.

“Major Mandeville has served his community well with dedication, dignity, and respect,” Deputy County Administrator David Moorman read from the proclamation during the meeting.

The Community Development department introduced Dalton Kaiser as a new intern in the Planning and Zoning Office. Kaiser arrives in Botetourt by way of Salem. He is currently pursuing an undergrad degree in Smart and Sustainable Cities at Virginia Tech and was recently accepted into the accelerated Master’s program in Urban and Regional Planning.

The board voted to table potential revisions to Chapter 11, Article IV: Participation of Minors in Volunteer Fire Companies. Chief Jason Ferguson was unable to attend May’s meeting. The revision discussion will take place at a later date.

Botetourt County 4-H Extension Agent Tyler Painter updated the board on 4-H programs. Painter offered the board a “snapshot” of the active 4-H programs in Botetourt. Maisy Elmore, a rising fifth grader at Troutville Elementary School, is a recent Dramatic Reading award winner. Elmore read a passage from “Kitty’s Magic” for the board’s enjoyment.

VDOT staff conducted a work session on the FY23-28 Secondary System Six-Year Improvement Plan (SSYIP) during the board’s April meeting. Upon conclusion, the board directed staff to advertise the Six-Year Plan and the FY23 budget. Ashley Smith reviewed some of the highlights from VDOT and the board’s recent work session. There were no comments regarding the secondary plan or the FY 23 budget. The board approved the proposed FY23 Secondary System budget of $523,244 and a total of $3,338,711 across all six years.

The board appointed Steve Clinton and Billy Martin to serve on the Reassessment Oversight Committee.

Bill Burleson’s term on the Board of Social Services expires in July. Due to serving two previous terms, he is ineligible to return for a third. The board must decide who to appoint to this position at June’s meeting.

The board appointed Anne Morgan, a former educator in Botetourt County and Roanoke City, and Keith McMurry, a Botetourt resident and engineer at Gala Industries. He previously worked on the Greenfield preservation project to serve on the Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council (GPAC), which serves vacancies following 2022.

During the meeting’s public hearings, a group of residents requested to vacate portions of two 60-foot rights of way and one 13-foot alley as shown upon plats prepared by ECI Surveying, dated October 22, 2021, and Green Forest Surveys, LLC, dated January 4, 2022. The portions of the rights of way and alley to be vacated are known as Glade Avenue, which measures 60 feet in width by 207.92 feet in length, Columbia Avenue, which measures 60 feet in width by 208 feet in length, and alley, which measures 13 feet in width by 208 feet in length. The rights of way and alley are located near the intersection of Park Avenue and Garden Lane in Iron Gate. The board passed the request unanimously.

The next item saw three separate hearings about The New Beginnings Church at Cloverdale requesting a Commission Permit in accordance with the Code of Virginia for the construction of public road(s) and utilities, a rezoning of a 6.868-acre parcel from the Residential (R-1) Use District to the Residential (R-3) Use District, with possible proffered conditions, in accordance with Section 25-581, and a Special Exception Permit (SEP) for a private road(s) to create a residential development consisting of 13 single-family detached zero lot line lots and 15 single-family attached lots. The property is located at 8277 Sanderson Drive in Roanoke. The board approved the Commission’s motion unanimously but decided to table the rezoning request until the June meeting due to Valley District Mac Scothorn being unable to attend the meeting last week, and additionally tabled the SEP due to the tabling of the rezoning request until the June meeting.

To read a detailed description of last week’s meeting agenda, visit the Botetourt County website’s Agenda Center (https://www.botetourtva.gov/AgendaCenter) for more information.