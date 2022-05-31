By Matt de Simone

The Town of Buchanan celebrated Memorial Day weekend with many events honoring the nation’s veterans and those from the area who fought for the country’s freedom and their community.

On Monday morning, a Memorial Day ceremony took place at Fairview Cemetery. The event additionally commemorated the 39th anniversary of the cemetery’s Veteran’s Memorial Monument.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office presented the posting of colors, followed by an invocation by American Legion Post 93 Chaplain Roy Hensley, who later offered the benediction. Local musical group Route 11 performed special music during the event, including the national anthem.

Post 93 Commander Dan Garrett served as the host to the event’s proceedings, offering welcome announcements and introductions of guest speakers American Legion District 9 Commander Mike Elliott and United States Congressman of Virginia’s 6th District Ben Cline.

“I’m honored to be with you all in recognition of the service members who made a sacrifice in service to our nation,” Rep. Cline said during his speech about the history of Memorial Day and its meaning to the state of Virginia.

“America is facing challenges today and in days ahead,” Cline continued. “All one must do is watch the news, read the paper, or check their social media feeds to check and see story after story about what may be called wrong with our nation. And we may be in tough times, but the Lord does his best work when we’re in the Valley. Our best days, in fact, are ahead.”

Charles LeFew gave a trumpet performance of “Taps,” followed by a bagpipe performance of “Amazing Grace” by Bill and Keegan Price.

Following the ceremony, those in attendance enjoyed a BBQ lunch provided by Solomon’s Mission.

The Buchanan Theater presented a free showing of the 1970 movie “Kelly’s Heroes,” which played every night over the weekend. On Saturday, Sirens and Salutes, a local nonprofit organization that honors veterans throughout the year with special events, placed flags on veterans’ graves with help from the community.

For more information about Sirens and Salutes and their work for the community, visit https://www.sirensandsalutes.org/.