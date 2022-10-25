By Matt de Simone

The most important change to this year’s elections isn’t so much in the names on the ballots but more so in the county’s changes to residents’ respective polling locations due to redistricting. The Virginia Department of Elections (VDOE) sent voter notices in late September/early October that contained updated polling place information.

Here is a list of all current election districts and voting precincts:

AMSTERDAM DISTRICT

Daleville – Lord Botetourt High School, 1435 Roanoke Road

Greenfield – Greenfield Elementary School, 288 Etzler Road (Troutville)

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Blue Ridge – Colonial Baptist Church, 221 Hillcrest Street

Rainbow Forest – Colonial Elementary School, 142 Murray Drive (Troutville)

BUCHANAN DISTRICT

Buchanan/Town of Buchanan – Buchanan Elementary School, 255 Schoolhouse Road

Mill Creek – Mill Creek Baptist Church, 11475 Lee Highway

FINCASTLE DISTRICT

Eagle Rock – Eagle Rock Elementary School, 145 Eagles Nest Drive

Fincastle/Town of Fincastle – Fincastle Baptist Church, 7330 Roanoke Road

VALLEY DISTRICT

Troutville/Town of Troutville – Troutville Elementary School, 12 Barron Road

Cloverdale – Read Mountain Middle School, 182 Orchard Hill Drive

In-person early voting will continue through Saturday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. All qualified, registered voters are eligible to vote at the Department of Elections & Voter Registration Office at 2 East Main Street in Fincastle, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The office will be open on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. There is no voting in the Registrar’s office on Election Day. All voters must vote in their assigned precincts on Election Day.

The deadline to submit “Vote By Mail” ballot applications is this Friday, Oct. 28 by 5 p.m. Note: the Vote By Mail ballot is the same ballot used for early voting and at polling locations on Election Day. Voters may drop off their ballots in the drop box slot marked “Vote By Mail” located in the vestibule of the Registrar’s Office entrance.

Voters may personally deliver their marked Vote By Mail ballot to the Registrar’s Office in Fincastle during regular business hours. Hand-delivered ballots can only be accepted from the voter ballot was issued to. All others must go in the drop box or be mailed. Voters may also drop off their mail-in ballot at their respective polling locations on Election Day, November 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For further information visit the Department of Elections & Voter Registration page on the county’s website (https://www.botetourtva.gov) or call the office at 540-928-2120.