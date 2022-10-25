By Matt de Simone

Looking ahead to next Tuesday’s elections, there are only two local elections that feature more than one candidate.

In the race for the seat in the House of Representatives 6th District, current incumbent Ben Cline (R) will be opposed by Jennifer Lynn Lewis (D). The current U.S. Congressman goes after his third term while Lewis looks for a different outcome. Four years ago, Lewis lost to Cline in the 2018 6th District election.

In Buchanan, four names will appear on the ballot for two Town Council seats. Those names are: Jamie Manspile (I), Mitchell Fritz (I), James Eubank (I), and E.D. Schechterly (I). Current Mayor Craig Bryant will not run for re-election. The new mayor of Buchanan will be chosen based on write-in votes.

Tonight, the Town of Buchanan holds a candidate forum for those running for seats on town council at the Buchanan Theatre. The forum begins at 7 p.m.

There are several uncontested elections in Botetourt County this year. Troutville and Fincastle have Town Council seats up for re-election with one special election held for a seat in each district.

In Troutville, Henry John Cook, Jr. (I), Granville Grant (I), and Harry Ulrich (I) will appear on this year’s “vote for three” ballot. The special election for Troutville Town Council is to fill Dean Paderick’s seat which was vacated when he recently passed away. Vickie Abbott (I) is on the ballot for that Troutville seat. Current Mayor David Horton runs unopposed in the town’s mayoral election. The current term of mayor in Troutville is two years.

In Fincastle, the “vote for three” names appearing on the ballot are Paige Ware (I), Pamela D. Binns (I), and Edward Bordett (I). The special election for Fincastle Town Council is to fill Tyler Flinchum’s seat which was vacated when he moved out of the town limits. Current councilman Richard Flora is on the ballot for that seat. Current Mayor Mary Bess Smith will run unopposed for another four-year term.