Botetourt County Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Incentive Fund Grant.

This award-winning program offers matching funds to community service groups, individuals, and businesses wishing to make recreation-related capital improvements on publicly owned property. This year a total of $45,000 of matching funds will be available through the program.

“We are excited to continue partnerships with our community and local groups to improve our outdoor recreation opportunities. Organizations that have used these funds have allowed for numerous enhancements to community spaces. We urge our community to get creative! We are excited to see what projects will come forward this year,” said Director of Botetourt County Parks and Recreation Mandy Adkins.

Since the program’s inception in 1998, the grant has led to over $2 million worth of improvements to county property. Some of the completed projects include the installation of AEDs at the Greenfield soccer fields, Town Park improvements in Buchanan, the purchase of friendship swings at Greenfield Elementary, plus the design and installation of the James River mile marker signage and the installation of landscaping such as trees, shrubs, and other perennial plants. Local schools and booster clubs have also used grant funding for dugouts, batting cages, scoreboards, and other recreation/sports amenities to help benefit the students.

The application deadline is Wednesday, November 2 at 11:59 p.m. The online application can be found by visiting www.bocorecreation.info. Hard copy applications can be found at the Parks & Recreation office at 16 E. Main Street in Fincastle. Anyone with questions concerning the grant can email the Parks & Recreation Department at recreation@botetourtva.gov, or call 540-928-2130.

~ The Fincastle Herald