The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission will join Alleghany County, Valley Conservation Council, and Conservation Partners LLC, to bring a free workshop on conservation easements to the Alleghany County Government Center Board Room (located off Exit 21 of I-64 at 9212 Winterberry Avenue, Covington) on Monday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m.

A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement between a landowner and a land trust or other entity that limits future development of the land in perpetuity to protect its conservation values. Valley Conservation Council, the non-profit land trust serving the Alleghany Highlands and Shenandoah Valley for over 30 years, will provide the presentation on the easement process. Conservation Partners LLC, which works with donors of easements and with sellers/buyers of Virginia land preservation tax credits, will present an explanation on the tax advantages of a conservation easement.

As an easement donor once told a founder of Valley Conservation Council, “Very few things that I do today will matter a hundred years from now, but this conservation easement will.”

The workshop will last approximately an hour and light refreshments will be available. For further information, contact Genevieve Goss, Upper James Program.

