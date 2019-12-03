Home Sports News Botetourt dominates All-State volleyball Botetourt dominates All-State volleyball December 3, 2019 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Virginia High School League Class 3 All-State volleyball team was announced on Tuesday and state champion Lord Botetourt High School was well-represented. The Cavaliers put three girls on the first team and had the All-State Player and Coach of the Year. Three LB seniors were named to the first team, Miette Veldman, Jordyn Kepler and Kenleigh Gunter. Veldman (above) was also named the state Player of the Year and LB coach Julie Conner was named the state Coach of the Year. Photo by Brian Hoffman. Inco-Check RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Cavaliers defeat Northside for Region 3D football title Cross country teams Colonial Elementary