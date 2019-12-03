Members of the Lord Botetourt High cross country team ran in the Nike Cross Southeast Region meet in Cary, N.C. last Saturday, November 30, at the WakeMed Soccer Park. The Cavaliers ran under the name “Botetourt South” and competed in the Open Invitational races. “It caps off a great season of cross country for our boys and girls at LB,” said coach Robert Sullivan. The girls team (top) included, left to right; Sofia Hernandez, Lauren Duff, Katie Cross, Brooklyn Hornback, Anna Hoover and Gracie Barron. The boys’ team (bottom) was, left to right: Alex Hawkins, Evan Gates, Andres Hernandez, Evan Poff, Bryson Cook, Jacob Hodnett. Submitted Photos.

