The Lord Botetourt girls had no trouble at Hidden Valley Monday as the Cavaliers improved to 3-2 on the young basketball season. The win snapped a two-game losing streak after the Cavs lost to both Patrick Henry and Abingdon last week.

On Monday at Hidden Valley LB took a 60-17 win behind 26 points and 11 rebounds by Miette Veldman, who sat out much of the game with a big lead. The Cavaliers scored the first 17 points of the game and led 27-5 after the first quarter. LB held the Titans to four points in the second half, shutting them out in the fourth quarter.

Meredith Wells was also in double figures with 10 points and nine different girls scored.

“It was nice to see everyone, especially our five underclassmen, contribute and get a good team win,” said coach Renee Favaro.

The Cavaliers lost to two good teams last week. On Tuesday in Roanoke the girls lost to Patrick Henry, 63-50. It was a matchup of two of the top post players in the area at Savannah Derey of PH scored 22 points and LB’s Veldman had 21.

On Friday the girls were at Abingdon, where they dropped a 58-44 decision.

“Abingdon is a veteran team and they showed that on Friday,” said Favaro. “Our third quarter hurt us. It was a good early test for us and revealed a lot of things we need to improve on.”

LB trailed just 25-21 at the half but Abingdon outscored the Cavs 18-5 in the third quarter. Veldman had 16 points and 12 boards and Taylor Robertson scored 11 points and pulled 10 rebounds.

The Cavs are back in action tonight with a home game against Liberty Christian Academy. On Friday they open a girls’ varsity tripleheader at William Fleming. The Cavaliers play Christiansburg at 5 p.m., followed by Magna Vista and Northside at 6:45 p.m. and Patrick Henry and Fleming in the third game at approximately 8:30 p.m.

