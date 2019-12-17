The James River girls won both basketball games of a home-and-home with Bath County in the past week, winning in Hot Springs last Thursday and in Springwood Monday.

Last week at Bath the Knights took a 45-36 win.

“Once we realized we could run a couple different offenses against them we were able to get things together and hold the lead,” said coach E.D. Schechterly. “We changed defenses a couple times in the third quarter and took a 38-22 lead. They outscored us in the fourth because we fouled a few times when we shouldn’t have.”

Madison Brogan led the scoring with a dozen points, followed by Kahilyah Davis with nine, Myla Lester with eight and Lakota Lucado with seven.

On Monday the Chargers visited River and the Knights won again, this time 51-40.

“Without having a practice this past Friday because schools were closed, we were able to have a good game,” said Schechterly. “We were able to find a way to get the ball inside and Kahilyah was able to find ways to score.”

Davis had a game high 24 points while Brogan had eight, Lester had six and Lucado had five points. Everyone on the team scored except Lacy Lucado, who is out with an injury.

The girls are back in action Thursday night at Eastern Montgomery and that will be the last game before the holiday break.