During this season of giving and remembering, the Bible is read by many. Charles Lewis Benton Bolton donated this beautifully made leather family Bible to the Botetourt History Museum on November 14, 2021. It is 12”x10”x5” thick and has both black and white and color illustrations. Religious and history scholars will enjoy the extra pages of research and information. As with most family Bibles, the Bolton genealogy inside is important for future generations. Records of births, baptisms, marriages and deaths are clearly handwritten inside beginning with the 1878 birth of Charles Emery Bolton in Trinity. More Bibles can be found in the Botetourt Museum and at the Fincastle Library in the Genealogy Room.