The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in November. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; others may be involved in the transaction.

William Garrett Ayers to Michael C. Bousman, 2 parcels, $217,000

Margaret R. Bailey to Frank Warren Ambrosio, parcels, $0

Christopher T. Bayse to Stephen J. O’Connor, lot, Greenacres, $277,000

Tracy Dickens Branson to Charles Wayne Heath, 4.687 acres, $400,000

Brandon Alan Brooks to Charles D. Karl, lot, Botetourt Forest, $260,000

Benjamin L. Caldwell to SCM Property Management, parcel, $130,000

James D. Carroll to Rae & Co., LLC, 3 lots, Talmage D. Evans Farm, $105,000

Stephen M. Cochran to Joshua Webb, 1.5 acres, $200,000

Claus Corvinus to Jean Cox, 0.943 acres, gift deed

D&S Developers, LLC to Bake Investments, LLC, lot, Village of Amsterdam, $210,000

Christopher Michael Demorier to Alexander Ford Folck, 2 parcels, $335,000

Eubank-Hartley Inc. to Ha Thi-Ngoc Nguyen, 0.319 acres, $20,000

Pat H. Eubank to Eubank-Hartley Inc., 0.319 acres, quit claim deed

Elizabeth T. Field to Jett Field, 1.336 acres, $90,000

David Michael Fultz to Diana A. Biggs, 3.380 acres, $379,000

Gallimore, LLC to Melissa Ferguson, lot, White Oak Estates, $269,000

Amanda Hicks to Larry B. Harper, 1.250 acres, $285,000

Randall Jenkins to Cynthia Reeves Elmore, lots, Rainbow Forest, $365,000

Richard L. Johnson to Margaret J. Clemons, tract, $0

Clara Jean Wivell Kaiser to Jessie D. Hill, 138.705 acres and 3.127 acres, $575,000

Mark Harold Kaufman to Shirley St. Clair, lot, Altamira, $392,000

Chris L. Kragh to Kevin Sutliff, 0.75 acre, $30,000

Roy N. Lacks to Tammie S. Frate, 1.2539 acres, gift deed

Gregory B. Lipscomb to Nicholas Blackwell, 5.339 acres, $198,026

Mainteneers, LLC to Botetourt Apartments, LLC, 1.515 acres, $317,000

Curtis S. Maydian to Sarah C. Maydian, 20.151 acres, quit claim deed

Walentina Nauholnow McCormick to Samuel Prescott McCormick, 3 parcels, gift deed

Richard V. McKee to Steven M. Grubb, 6.569 acres, $190,000

MCLP Asset Company Inc. to Robert C. Butler, 1.627 acres, $111,000

Michael H. McManaway to Cheryl McManaway Daniels, 1 acre, gift deed

Eric William Mills to Paul Tucker, 1.8698 acres, $279,950

J. Mundy to Kayln Marie Gowen Mundy, lot, $15,000

Anantha Phani K. Nimishakavi to Deborah M. Jones, lot, $570,000

Donald T. Obenshain to Carol A. Deavers, 3 tracts, gift deed

Peaceful Haven Farms Inc. to Andrew Everett Bond Sr., 72.421 acres, $562,000

Barrett Race Ratliff to Leo Kent Goldsmith, 1.250 acres, $390,000

David Ronald Reedy, Exec., to John Cedric Grim, lot, Brookfield Patio Homes, $281,777

Thomas Richard Smith to James Walker, one half acre, $10,500

Karen S. Spickard to Michael Wayne Scott, lot, gift deed

Stateson Homes, LLC to Thompson Family Trust, lot, Daleville Town Center, $375,930

Stateson Homes, LLC to Jeffery F. Jones, 0.178 acre, Daleville Town Center, $453,340

Stateson Homes, LLC to Sarah Hancock, lot, Daleville Town Center, $513,480

Stateson Homes, LLC to Daniel Dively, lot, Daleville Town Center, $637,475

Timothy Stuart to John Umber, 1.864 acres, $559,000

Pamela F. Stump to Albert Clayton Gibson, 5.7 acres, $5,000 quit claim deed

Stephen Forrest Taylor to Rayn G. Schirmer, lot, Botetourt East, $250,000

Douglas W. Thorn to Daniel S. Thorn, trustee, 2 parcels, gift deed

Vanroth, LLC to Appalachian Property Works, LLC, 1.005 acres, $300,000

Pauline A. Verplancken to Andres Gerardo Campos Blandon, lot, Apple Tree Village, $329,950

Ronald J. Watson, by attorney, to Julie Stowers, lot, Hunters Green, $269,950

Donald Welch, Exec., to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, lot, $293,733.39