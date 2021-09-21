By Matt de Simone

Two book fairs took place at Botetourt County Public Libraries last week.

Beginning last Thursday, the Eagle Rock Branch Library welcomed the community to peruse a list of literary titles. It was the first book fair in Eagle Rock since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several thousand books, movies, and audiobooks were available. The Friends of the Library are currently holding a raffle for a 250th Anniversary quilt.

“Our knitting group put it together pre-COVID and we were supposed to run the raffle for the year of 2020, but were not able to,” Eagle Rock branch manager Sarah Rodgers stated. “So, the Friends of the Library just brought it back out and are continuing the raffle from now until December 6. Winner will be announced December 7. We do have the quilt on display right now if you want to get pictures. They did a great job highlighting the county.”

Last Friday, the Fincastle branch held its own book fair and bake sale. This event was the first book fair the branch held since last year’s pandemic.

They offered hundreds of titles—fiction, nonfiction, children’s, young adult, cookbooks, DVDs, video games, music CDs, and magazines.

“The bake sale was a great success,” Fincastle branch manager Rhonda Bandy mentioned. “We had cakes, cookies, brownies and pies donated. Items didn’t last long! The turnout was amazing. We appreciate our Friends of the Library volunteers for the hard work in setting up the sale, staffing the sale and keeping items on the table replenished. Our wonderful patrons have donated hundreds of quality books that help support the many programs and initiatives of the branch.”

To learn more about Botetourt County’s library events, visit https://web.botetourtva.gov/library/events/.