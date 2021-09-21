A Botetourt County grand jury returned 51 indictments against 31 individuals in August:
DIRECT INDICTMENTS
- Samer Abdelmajid of Roanoke, conspiracy, false pretenses
- Maquan Alexander Calenger of Roanoke, possession of LSD with intent to distribute, possession of etizolam with intent to distribute, possession off cocaine
- Athena Cass of Troutville, possession of methamphetamine
- Aiden Carrie Joyce of Buchanan, attempting to defeat a drug test
- Juan Martinez, address unavailable, conspiracy
- Elizabeth May Massey of New Augusta, Miss., grand larceny, three counts of credit card theft
- Eldridge Foster Mays III of Roanoke, possession of etizolam, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine
- Stephanie Lee Powell of Fincastle, identity theft, possession of methamphetamine
- Donnie Shayne Sowers of Blue Ridge, breaking and entering
- Kimberly Catherine Walsh of Vinton, possession of methamphetamine
- John Whitcomb of Troutville, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery
CERTIFIED INDICTMENTS
- Alton Ray Alexander of Spring Lake, N.C., assault on law enforcement officer
- Jimmy Lee Bass of Shepardstown W.Va., breaking and entering
- Brandon Christopher Brogan of Roanoke, eluding
- Malikai Robert-Elija Crawford of Alexandria, grand larceny
- James David Crowder of Roanoke, assault on law enforcement officer
- Melissa Dawn Davis of Roanoke, eluding
- Christopher Edward Garrett of Roanoke, destruction of property
- Nathan Joshua Jones of Roanoke, grand larceny
- Eric Lee Kincaid of Covington, grand larceny
- Robert Charles Mack of Waynesboro, destruction of property, hit and run, two counts of throwing missile at a vehicle
- Tyler Nicolae Mann of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Alexis Nicole Martin of Bedford, false statement on a firearm transaction
- Eldridge F. Mays III of Roanoke, possession of heroine with intent to distribute
- William Everett Morris of Suffolk, failure to register as a sex offender
- Troy DeShawn Motley of Nashville, Tenn., eluding
- Darryl Woodrow Powell of Roanoke, distributing methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Patricia Kay Quackenbush of Roanoke, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl
- Dwayne David Stanley of Fincastle, possession of Schedule I/II drugs
- Tonya Elaine Stout of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine
- James Edgar Wade of Big Island, arson of a dwelling usually occupied, malicious wounding, destruction of property
- Heather Leah Witt of Roanoke, embezzlement
Leave a Reply