The Botetourt Redwolves are in the Sandlot Super Bowl Little Division championship after defeating Glenvar in the semifinal last Saturday. Botetourt won 14-6 at Bogle Field in Roanoke County in the tournament for age 10 and under players.

Jairdan Pennix scored Botetourt’s first touchdown for a 6-0 halftime lead, but Glenvar tied the game in the third quarter on a fumble recovery that was returned for a score. Both teams missed extra point kick attempts.

The game stayed tied into the fourth quarter, but Botetourt broke the deadlock on a sustained drive that culminated in a Christopher Paderick touchdown run, and Botetourt was able to hold off a late Glenvar possession for the win.

In the other semifinal, the Salem Spartans defeated Vinton, 28-6. Top seeded Botetourt and second seeded Salem will play in the final at Salem Stadium this Saturday at noon. They met once in the regular season with Botetourt taking an 8-6 win. The Redwolves are undefeated and their win over Salem was the Spartans’ only loss.

In other Sandlot Super Bowl finals this Saturday at Salem Stadium, Cave Spring will play Franklin County in the 8 and under PeeWee championship at 10 a.m. Franklin and Cave Spring will also play in the Junior Division final at 2 p.m. for 12 and under players. Franklin County eliminated the Botetourt Cavs in the Junior Division semifinal last Wednesday at Bogle Field, 44-16.

1 of 2