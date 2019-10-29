BOOZE, Phillip H.

Phillip Henry Booze, 93, of Fincastle, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.

Mr. Booze was a WWII Navy veteran, a farmer, owner and operator of Boozes Flower House, and had retired as the custodian of Breckinridge Elementary School in Fincastle after 14 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Easel Frances Sink Booze in 2003; his parents, William Lorraine Booze and Mary Nan Young Booze; son, Richard Phillip Booze; brothers, Leonard and James Booze.

Survivors include his children and spouses, Brenda Carol Booze and Steve Romey of Riverview, Fla.; Phyllis Ann Booze of Lakeland, Fla.; Sherry Lynne and Fritz Nueesch of Leesburg, Fla.; William Henry and Debbie Booze of Fincastle; and Mary Booze Leonard and Todd Leonard of Blue Ridge; brothers, Paul Booze, Donald Booze, Billy Booze, Barry Booze, and Johnny Booze; sisters, Sharlotte Sink, Betty King, and Judy Wilhelm; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; and special furbaby, Minnie Me (Tiny) Booze.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, in Wheatland Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kenneth Lane and the Rev. Chuck Miller officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. The family received friends Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 432, Fincastle, 24090 or the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, Calif. 91365. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.