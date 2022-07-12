Earlier this year, the Botetourt Resource Center (BRC) was awarded a $35,000 grant through the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia from the Marion S. and Willie Z. Camp Fund for Eldercare. The BRC’s project is entitled “Fostering Purpose and Well-Being While Supporting Economic Vulnerability Among Older Adults.” It focuses on programs that support the needs of the elderly living in Botetourt County and includes assistance with fuel and utility costs, dental costs, small home repairs and other basic needs, as well as recreation and socialization opportunities.

In addition to its programs for seniors, the BRC continues to operate the Interfaith Crisis Fuel Fund, which partners with area churches to facilitate and assist individuals and families with electricity cut-off notices. The BRC also continues to provide a small food pantry (by appointment) for Botetourt residents and families who are in need of emergency food items.

Other opportunities for fresh food are available every first and third Wednesday of each month, starting at 1:30 p.m. The Roanoke non-profit LEAP (Local Environmental Agriculture Project) Mobile Market sets up in the BRC parking lot and offers locally grown food, including eggs, milk, meats, cheeses, breads, fruits and vegetables. Anyone may come and shop, and LEAP accepts cash, credit, debit, SNAP/EBT as payment.

In addition, on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., Feeding America Southwest Virginia Mobile Market sets up in the BRC parking lot with fresh and affordable fruits and vegetables and other grocery products such as canned foods and other non-perishables. Everyone is invited to come and shop; Feeding America accepts only credit, debit or SNAP/EBT (no cash) for payment.

For more information about any of the services and programs BRC provides, call or visit the office at 33 Bedford Street in Buchanan. Office hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; visit the website at www.botetourtresourcecenter.com, or call 540-254-1468. Due to the current high volume of calls to the center, leave a message on the answering machine and your call will be returned within 24-48 hours.

The BRC is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that has been serving Botetourt County for over 20 years. All of BRC’s services and programs are available at no cost to residents of Botetourt County.