Two special elections will take place this November in Botetourt.

The first is for the unexpired term of Bill Arney, the former Botetourt County treasurer. Donna Boothe assumed the role on July 1. The term expires December 31, 2023.

Potential independent candidates and parties making a nomination for treasurer have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 to submit the necessary paperwork to be on the November 8 ballot. The special election for Botetourt County treasurer will be on the regular ballot for all voters in the county.

The other special election is for a member of Fincastle Town Council. Tyler Flinchum was elected to Town Council in November 2020 to serve until December 31, 2024. Flinchum moved out of Fincastle last year, and could no longer fill the position.

Council, in accordance with the Town Charter, appointed Richard Flora to fill that seat at its November 18 meeting last year. Flora must now run for the unfilled position for the remainder of the term. Only Fincastle residents are eligible to vote for that position.