Despite the challenges of the pandemic over the past two years, the GFWC Botetourt Town & Country Women’s Club continued to serve the community with its volunteer work. This organization of generous and hardworking women spent 5,879 hours volunteering and made over $18,000 in in-kind donations towards club projects in 2021.

At the club’s February meeting, the new officers for the 2022-23 administration were installed by the GFWC Blue Ridge District President Amber Holdren. Holdren is currently a member of the GFWC Bedford Women’s Club and the GFWC Women’s Club of Vinton.

Women interested in connecting with other women and making new friends while working to make a better community are encouraged to join. If interested, make contact through the club’s Facebook page, via mail at P.O. Box 96, Daleville 24083, or call 540-312-3665.