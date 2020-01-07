Jerry Gray Bradshaw, 76, of Hiddenite, N.C., formerly of Fincastle, passed away on December 25, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C.

He was born on October 28, 1943 to the late Harold Gray Bradshaw and Edna Overstreet Bradshaw Hill of Fincastle. He dearly loved his family and the Lord. He was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Freeman.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Susan, of Hiddenite, N.C.; his four daughters, Cynthia Floyd (Russell) of Buchanan, Jerri Jackson (Robert) of Salem, Candice Helmick of Eagle Rock, and Alysia Bradshaw of Salem; one son, Joseph Bradshaw (Bryanna) of Colorado Springs, Colo.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Cody Dooley of New Castle, Dylan Snead (Bailey) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., James Leftwich of Blacksburg, Frances Leftwich of Rocky Mount, Matthew Helmick of Floyd, Parker Bradshaw of Salem, Freya Bradshaw of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one step granddaughter, Savanna Hutchens of Buchanan; two great-granddaughters, Layla Dooley of New Castle, Jacklyn Dooley of Buchanan; one step great-grandson, Jonothon Hutchens of Buchanan. He will be greatly missed by his fur babies, Blackie, Chance and Precious.

The funeral was held on December 28, 2019 at Cherry Grove Baptist Church, Moravian Falls, N.C. Pastor Tim McCann and Pastor Phillip Moore officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery. Arrangements were by Chapman Funeral Home, Stony Point, N.C.