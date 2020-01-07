Robert James Harris of Daleville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Alma Harris; two brothers, Leon and Julian Harris; and two sisters, Genevieve Robbins and Estolene Treynor Lemon; and one nephew, James R. Treynor.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Amanda Elizabeth Lafon Harris of The Glebe in Daleville. He is also survived by daughters, Belinda Harris McKee (Mike) and Melonie Harris Overfelt (Rob); son, Robert James Harris Jr. (Tammy); sister, Jewell Harris Tyndall; grandchildren, Luke McKee, Amanda Shaver, Tyler Murray and Hannah Harris; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Brody McKee and Colin and Aiden Murray; and nephew, David Robbins.

He resided in Troutville for 84 years and moved with his wife to The Glebe in 2015. Robert was a long-time member of Troutville Baptist Church and was currently a member of North Roanoke Baptist Church. He retired from Tom’s Foods in Salem in 1987.

A Celebration of Robert’s Life was conducted at noon on Tuesday, January 7, at Oakey’s East Chapel. Visitation was held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at the funeral home.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Glebe Benevolent Fund and forwarded to The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville, 24083. Attn: Business Office.

Arrangements were by Oakey’s Funeral Service – East Chapel, 977-3909. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.