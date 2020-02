Ten fifth graders participated in the annual spelling bee held at Breckinridge Elementary. After a long competition, Mark Voight was declared the winner and Austin Myers the runner-up, and they will represent Breckinridge at the district bee. Pictured are the students who competed: front row, Cooper Stewart, Paisley Kitt, Hailey Demarco, Emily Griswold and Amiah Sandidge; back row, Mark Voight, Camden Saunders, Austin Myers, Nick Price and Kaleigh Compton.

