 

Breckinridge Elementary fifth graders show off their certificates at the D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony, led by D.A.R.E. Officer Travis Alderman of the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department.
Classroom winners of the D.A.R.E. essay contest at Breckinridge Elementary were Austin Myers, Remi Bingeman, Avery Saunders, Paisley Kitt, Brianna Patterson, Hailey Demarco and Sydney Demarco. The overall winner was Paisley Kitt.
Fifth grader Danielle Plumb receives her certificate from DA.R.E. instructor Travis Alderman of the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department.
