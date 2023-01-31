The Veterinary Technology class at Botetourt Technical Education Center has recognized five students who earned industry certifications this academic year. Through the intensive certification program, these students have shown mastery of the knowledge needed for entrance into their respective career field of interest in various Career and Technical Education (CTE) subject areas. This promotes a successful transition to post-secondary education and/or the workforce.

The students who earned the Elanco Veterinary Medical Application certification are Sylvana Cavinder, Rut Solito, Greyson Mayo, Victorya Salgado, and Ashley Wilmer.

Developed and issued by industry-leading companies and organizations such as Elanco and Southwest Airlines, and tested for on the iCEV platform, the certifications enhance student résumés and help them stand out to prospective colleges and employers. The certifications reflect the needs of real-world career expectations, boost employability and allow employers to identify and connect with qualified applicants. To earn the certification, each student passed a rigorous exam based on weighted industry-valued and industry-accepted standards.

“I’m very excited about what these students have achieved. I hope this will be a steppingstone for their successful career journey. If you are looking for qualified veterinary assistants, I highly recommend each student that earned this certification,” said Andy Bell, the teacher of the program.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report