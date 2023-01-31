Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA) has been appointed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) to chair the Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight for the 118th Congress.

Following his selection to lead the subcommittee, Rep. Cline released the following statement:

“Americans deserve a bureaucracy that is responsive and transparent to Congress and the people. But for too long, the Biden administration has stonewalled Republicans’ investigations into politicization, misconduct, and abuse. I’d like to thank Chairman Jim Jordan for appointing me chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight for the 118th Congress to get answers the American people are demanding.”

Chairman Jordan said, “Rep. Cline will bring years of Judiciary Committee experience to the Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight. We have important work to do, and Mr. Cline will play a critical role in accomplishing our goals this Congress.”

Congressman Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia. He previously was an attorney in private practice and served both as an assistant prosecutor and member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Cline and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Botetourt County with their two children.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report