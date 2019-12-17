The Buchanan Christmas Parade was held last Saturday. It featured the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard, marching bands from Lord Botetourt High School and James River High School, numerous church floats, antique automobiles, marching groups and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Botetourt Sheriff-elect Matt Ward served as the parade marshal. Parade winners were Botetourt 4-H Robotics, first place; Bank of Botetourt, second place; and Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers, third place. Trophies may be picked up at the Buchanan Town Hall. See page XX for additional parade photos.

