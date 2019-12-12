Fincastle Garden Club members met for their holiday meeting at Hotel Roanoke to have lunch and plan their fundraiser for 2020. The “Show Your stitches in Troutville” quilt show will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 next year. The Garden Club’s early announcement allows ladies to plan ahead and get their quilts and other miscellaneous stitched items completed for the show. For more information on their upcoming event or this club call 819-6335. Pictured at Hotel Roanoke are Mary Bosserman, Lee Minnix, Nancy Wells, Paige Ware, Donna Grubb, Kathy Wolchuck, Janet Richards, Shirley Mullins and Joyce Sarver. Not pictured are Barbara Vassar, Patsy Powell and Sharon Smith.

