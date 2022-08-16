Second Sunday Dinner – Time to place your order for Second Sunday Dinner on Sunday, Aug. 14. Pick up from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. The Historic Wilson Warehouse is offering curbside meals to go featuring Chicken Parmesan, Linguini with Marinara Sauce, Garlic Bread and Fresh Salad for $12. Proceeds help preserve the Historic Wilson Warehouse. Orders must be placed by Friday, August 12. To place your order please call 540-580-8944, or, text message 540-510-0780. Include your name and phone number or email and the number of meals you wish to order.

Mountain Magic In Fall Festival Vendors & Auto Show Entries Wanted – Be part of Buchanan’s Mountain Magic In Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1. The town is accepting applications for craft vendors, artists, antique vendors as well as entries for the Antique Auto and Tractor Show. For additional information call the Buchanan Town Hall at 540-254-1212 or download applications from the town website at www.townofbuchanan.com.