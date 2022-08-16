This colorful oil painting of hollyhocks celebrates the beauty of summer. Even though it is not signed it is displayed in an elaborate gold frame. These impressive flowers are a classic cottage garden staple and have a long blooming season. At this time it is unknown who donated this beautiful painting to the Botetourt County History Museum many years ago. Today, it is in storage along with many other artifacts. Volunteers are working to make the upstairs of the museum ready for the public to enjoy.