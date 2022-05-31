- IRONMAN 70.3 Buchanan Cheer Zone – Cheer on the Iron Man 70.3 competitors as they bike through Buchanan on Main Street on Sunday, June 5 between 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. Gather with family and friends for a morning of fun showing your community spirit as racers begin the most difficult leg of the race, pedaling up Parkway Drive, Route 43, to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Bring cowbells, kazoos or other noise makers and flags to wave and cheer on the racers as 2,600 triathletes make their way through Buchanan as part of the 56-mile bike ride portion of the race.
- Second Sunday Dinner – Enjoy Second Sunday Curbside Dinner on Sunday, June 12 with pick up from 12 noon until 1 p.m. The Historic Wilson Warehouse is offering curbside meals to go for $12. June’s menu is Barbequed Chicken, Mac and Cheese, Green Beans and Dessert. Proceeds help preserve the Historic Wilson Warehouse. Orders must be placed by Friday, June 10. To place your order, text 540-510-0780; include your name, phone number or email, and the number of meals you wish to order. You will receive a confirmation call or text.
- Buchanan Community Carnival – The Buchanan Community Carnival starts on Thursday, June 30 and continues through Saturday, July 9 (closed Sunday, July 3). Prize tickets are available at the Buchanan Town Hall and at many local businesses. Tickets are $1 each or a book of 12 for $10. Drawings include great prizes, including the $2,500 Big Prize, donated by area businesses including SanMarCo, Twin River Outfitters, Austin Electric, Buchanan Flea Market, H&H Outdoors, Mt. Joy Hardware, the Buchanan Moose Lodge, Boblett Plumbing, Botetourt Funeral Home, MECS, Leading Edge Services and Bank of Botetourt.
- Buchanan Community Carnival Volunteers – You can make a difference in your community. If you would like to help at this year’s Buchanan Community Carnival in one of the stands, call the Buchanan Town Hall at 540-254-1212.
- Buchanan Fourth of July Parade – Be part of a tradition, 68 years in the making, the annual Buchanan Fourth of July Parade on Monday, July 4. Line up for the parade begins at 4 p.m. and the parade begins at 5 p.m. Applications are available on the Buchanan website at www.townofbuchanan.com or may be picked up in person at the Buchanan Town Hall. For additional information, call 540-254-1212.
